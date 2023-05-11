MEDICA GROUP (LSE:MGP) Price Target Increased by 9.57% to 212.16

The average one-year price target for MEDICA GROUP (LSE:MGP) has been revised to 212.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.57% from the prior estimate of 193.63 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 188.87 to a high of 231.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.39% from the latest reported closing price of 213.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

MEDICA GROUP Maintains 1.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEDICA GROUP. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGP is 0.00%, an increase of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 94K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

See all MEDICA GROUP regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.