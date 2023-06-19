News & Insights

Medibank's building manager faces cyberattack, staff details stolen

June 19, 2023 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Australia's largest private health insurer Medibank Private MPL.AX on Tuesday confirmed that a file containing the names and contact details of certain staff members had been compromised after its building manager faced a cybersecurity breach.

Medibank systems have not been affected by the cyberattack on the building manager's third-party software platform MOVEit, the company said.

