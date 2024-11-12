Medibank’s AGM Sees Strong Support for Key Resolutions

Medibank Private Ltd. (AU:MPL) has released an update.

Medibank Private Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report, were successfully passed. The amendment of the company’s constitution gained overwhelming support with a 99.80% approval rate. This indicates strong shareholder confidence in Medibank’s strategic direction and governance.

