Medibank Private (MDBPF) Price Target Increased by 124.74% to 3.61

The average one-year price target for Medibank Private (OTCPK:MDBPF) has been revised to $3.61 / share. This is an increase of 124.74% from the prior estimate of $1.61 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.24 to a high of $4.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.46% from the latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medibank Private. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDBPF is 0.12%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.90% to 301,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,715K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,183K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDBPF by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,728K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,251K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDBPF by 6.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18,340K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,145K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDBPF by 4.95% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 12,422K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,187K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDBPF by 14.75% over the last quarter.

VSIEX - JPMorgan International Equity Fund Class I holds 11,795K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,657K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDBPF by 6.21% over the last quarter.

