Medibank Director’s Securities Status Unchanged

Medibank Private Ltd. (AU:MPL) has released an update.

Medibank Private Limited announced that there is no change in the number of securities held by Director David Koczkar, but there has been a change in the entities holding these securities. This update, following the Appendix 3Y notice, confirms the stability of Koczkar’s interests in Medibank’s Performance Rights.

