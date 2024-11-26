News & Insights

Medibank Director’s Securities Status Unchanged

November 26, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Medibank Private Ltd. (AU:MPL) has released an update.

Medibank Private Limited announced that there is no change in the number of securities held by Director David Koczkar, but there has been a change in the entities holding these securities. This update, following the Appendix 3Y notice, confirms the stability of Koczkar’s interests in Medibank’s Performance Rights.

