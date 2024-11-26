Medibank Director’s Securities Status Unchanged

Medibank Private Ltd. (AU:MPL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Medibank Private Limited announced that there is no change in the number of securities held by Director David Koczkar, but there has been a change in the entities holding these securities. This update, following the Appendix 3Y notice, confirms the stability of Koczkar’s interests in Medibank’s Performance Rights.
For further insights into AU:MPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.