Mediator Qatar says truce in Gaza to start on Friday

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start on Friday at 7 a.m., with a the first batch of hostages to be released at 4 p.m., a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha the lists of all civilians that would be released from Gaza had been agreed.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Alex Richardson)

