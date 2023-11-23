News & Insights

Mediator Qatar says truce in Gaza to start on Friday

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

November 23, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Written by Andrew Mills for Reuters ->

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start on Friday at 7 a.m., with a the first batch of hostages to be released at 4 p.m., a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha the lists of all civilians that would be released from Gaza had been agreed.

