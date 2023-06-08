News & Insights

MediaTek says will defend itself in accusation over patent 'bounty' agreement

Credit: REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

June 08, 2023 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's top chip design company MediaTek Inc 2454.TW said on Thursday it will defend itself in court against accusations from Realtek 2379.TW that it paid a company that sues over patents a "secret litigation bounty" to file meritless lawsuits.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp's lawsuit, lodged in California, accuses MediaTek of conspiring with IPValue Management Inc in an effort to drive Realtek out of the market and monopolise the industry for chips used in smart televisions and set-top boxes.

In a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, MediaTek said the case was in the process of being litigated and it will submit evidence and defend itself against the accusations.

It added that the litigation has no significant impact on the company.

