Mediaset's nine-month operating profit triples, revenue rises

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Mediaset on Wednesday reported a three-fold yearly rise in its nine-month operating profit, rising above pre-pandemic levels, as the revenue at the commercial broadcaster was boosted by the economic recovery following the pandemic slump.

The TV group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi posted an operating profit of 275 million euros ($317.74 million) in the nine months through September compared with 87.6 million euros last year and 188.6 million euros in the same period in 2019.

Revenues for the group rose to 1.99 billion euros in the first nine months of the year from 1.72 billion euros in 2020. Domestic sales, which account for more than two thirds of the group's overall revenue, rose to 1.39 billion euros from 1.18 billion euro the year before.

Mediaset said it confirmed its forecast for a "marked strengthening" of both earnings and net profit this year compared with 2020 and 2019.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

