Mediaset, Vivendi in talks over governance row in pan-European TV project - sources

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI and its hostile shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA are in talks over ways to overcome a dispute over the governance of Mediaset's pan-European TV reorganisation, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mediaset said earlier on Tuesday a Milan court had extended a deadline for it to rule on a Vivendi request to freeze the reorganisation to Nov. 22 to give the two sides time to try and reach an agreement.

(Reporting by Alfredo Faieta and Elvira Pollina, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

