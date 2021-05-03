MS

Mediaset, Vivendi have signed accord to end legal war - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI and its top investor Fininvest have signed an accord with Vivendi VIV.PA to settle pending legal disputes between the Italian broadcaster and the French media group, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mediaset and its second-largest shareholder Vivendi have been locked in a years-long legal battle following a collapsed pay-TV deal.

It was not immediately possible to reach Vivendi and Mediaset for comment.

