Mediaset, Vivendi did not reach a deal before court hearing-sources

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI and French media group Vivendi VIV.PA could not reach a deal to end their long-running legal dispute before a court hearing scheduled to start at 1430 GMT on Friday, sources close to the matter said.

A Milan judge earlier this month gave the companies until Nov. 29 to settle their disagreements over Mediaset's plan to create a pan-European TV platform by merging its Italian and Spanish businesses into a Dutch holding.

If the two sides cannot come up with some kind of agreement, the court could rule on Friday on a request from Vivendi to force Mediaset to suspend its plans to create the MediaForEurope (MFE) holding.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

