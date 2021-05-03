Mediaset, Vivendi could sign deal to end legal war later on Monday - sources

Adds third source, context, details

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI and its second-largest investor Vivendi VIV.PA could sign an agreement as soon as Monday to end years of legal sparring, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The two media companies have been at loggerheads since 2016, when Vivendi walked away from a pay-TV deal and then built a 29% stake in Mediaset, which the Milanese group considers hostile.

The three sources said the parties were finalising the details of a possible accord which was likely to be signed in the coming hours, barring any surprises.

Lawyers for the two sides have been at work through the weekend on the fineprint of a possible deal, sources had previously said.

The Italian broadcaster and Vivendi have come close in the past to settling their multiple legal disputes, but have been unable to finalise negotiations.

The latest push comes after a Milan court earlier this month dismissed a 3 billion euro ($3.6 billion) damage request from Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, against Vivendi.

The court ordered Vivendi to pay only around 1.7 million euros after the group controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore ditched a deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV arm.

Mediaset last week revived a pan-European expansion plan which it said it wanted to pursue with backing from all of its shareholders. ($1 = 0.8295 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.