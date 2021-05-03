Mediaset, Vivendi could sign deal to end legal war later on Monday - sources

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI and its second-largest investor Vivendi VIV.PA are close to ending years of legal sparring and could sign an agreement as soon as Monday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The two media companies have been at loggerheads since 2016, when Vivendi walked away from a pay-TV deal and then built a 29% stake in Mediaset, which the Milanese group considers hostile.

The two sources said the parties were finalising the details of a possible accord which could be signed in the coming hours, barring any surprises.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

