MS

Mediaset ups direct stake in ProSieben to 11.7% - filing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has increased its direct stake in German counterpart ProSiebenSat.1 Media to 11.7% from 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday ahead of next week's annual general meeting.

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI has increased its direct stake in German counterpart ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE to 11.7% from 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday ahead of next week's annual general meeting.

Including shares controlled indirectly through financial instruments, Mediaset's overall stake remains at 24.2%.

The Italian company, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has amassed the position as it pushes a strategy of encouraging European industry consolidation.

ProSieben's June 10 AGM will mark the debut for CEO Rainer Beaujean, whose predecessor Max Conze stood down in late March after a boardroom feud.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 5084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters