Mediaset sees net profit in 2020 after Q3 sales rise

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Wednesday it expected to post a net profit this year helped by a recovery of advertising revenue on its domestic market following the slump in the first half due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 55.9 million euros ($66 million) in the three months ending September compared with a 3 million euro loss in the same period a year ago.

Revenues at its domestic operations rose by a yearly 4.1% in the third quarter to 385 million euros. The group's total net revenue in the nine months fell to 1.722 billion euros compared with 2,030 in the same period last year.

Mediaset said the outlook over the final part of the year remained uncertain due to new restrictions to limit a resurgence of the virus but said it would act on its cost base to offset any additional slowdown in the advertising market.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

