Mediaset says Vivendi's complaints against Dutch holding "groundless"

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI said on Monday that Vivendi's VIV.PA complaints over the governance structure of a Dutch holding company which is part of its MFE pan-European expansion plan, are "groundless" and "biased".

Mediaset reiterated in a statement that the project to create a pan-European group in the media and entertainment sector was essential for the future of the company and its shareholders.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.