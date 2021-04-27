MS

Mediaset remains convinced cross-country TV consolidation achievable

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset remains convinced of its strategy to pursue a European growth strategy as it believes consolidation in the sector is more achievable on a cross-country basis, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI remains convinced of its strategy to pursue a European growth strategy as it believes consolidation in the sector is more achievable on a cross-country basis, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Mediaset on Monday said it would ask shareholders to approve moving the Italian broadcaster's legal headquarters to the Netherlands in a fresh effort to pursue international expansion.

"We want to facilitate the creation of a pan-European content and entertainment group," Giordani told analysts during a post-results conference call.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters