Mediaset remains convinced cross-country TV consolidation achievable

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI remains convinced of its strategy to pursue a European growth strategy as it believes consolidation in the sector is more achievable on a cross-country basis, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Mediaset on Monday said it would ask shareholders to approve moving the Italian broadcaster's legal headquarters to the Netherlands in a fresh effort to pursue international expansion.

"We want to facilitate the creation of a pan-European content and entertainment group," Giordani told analysts during a post-results conference call.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.