Mediaset raises stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 to 15.1%

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI said on Monday it held 15.1% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PSMGn.DE after buying a further stake in its German rival as part of plans to create a pan-Europe player.

In a statement Mediaset said its Spanish unit had bought a further 5.5% stake.

"The transaction confirms Mediaset’s commitment to invest in the future of free TV development in Europe and to unlock growth potential in Germany, Europe's largest media market," the group said.

