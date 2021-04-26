Mediaset plans to move legal base to the Netherlands, drop loyalty share scheme

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI on Monday said it would ask shareholders to approve moving the Italian broadcaster's legal headquarters to the Netherlands in a fresh effort to pursue international expansion.

Mediaset had been forced to shelve previous plans to set up a Dutch holding company that would make it easier for the group to seek European tie-ups due to opposition from its second-biggest investor Vivendi VIV.PA.

Mediaset said it would also ask shareholders to scrap a loyalty share scheme that currently strengthens the position of its largest investor, the Berlusconi family, in an effort to establish better relations with all of its shareholders.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

