Mediaset plans to move legal base to the Netherlands, drop loyalty share scheme

Adds details

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI on Monday said it would ask shareholders to approve moving the Italian broadcaster's legal headquarters to the Netherlands in a fresh effort to pursue international expansion.

Mediaset had been previously forced to shelve plans to set up a Dutch holding company that would make it easier for the group to seek European tie-ups due to opposition from its second-biggest investor Vivendi VIV.PA, which fought the project in courts across Europe.

Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is at loggerheads with Vivendi since a failed pay-TV deal in 2016.

After walking away from the accord, the French group has built a stake which the Italian group considers hostile.

Court rulings late last year have handed Vivendi back full voting rights on its 29% Mediaset stake.

Backing from the French group is now essential to push through extraordinary resolutions such as the decision to move the headquarters to the Netherlands.

Mediaset said that, in an effort to improve relations with all of its investors, it would ask shareholders on May 27 to scrap a loyalty share scheme, which Vivendi has challenged in court.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.