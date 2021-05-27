Mediaset investors agree to scrap loyalty share scheme

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI shareholders on Thursday agreed to ditch a loyalty share scheme at the Italian broadcaster as a wider agreement to end a years-long spat with its second-largest investor, French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, was taking shape.

Mediaset had proposed to axe the scheme, which rewards long-term investors with additional votes and would have strengthened the grip on the company by its top investor, the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in a sign of goodwill towards Vivendi, which had challenged the measure in court.

Earlier this month Mediaset and Vivendi ended years of legal sparring with an accord under which the French group will drastically cut its stake in Italy's top commercial broadcaster.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.