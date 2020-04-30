Mediaset Espana profit falls as coronavirus hits advertising market

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Mediaset Espana TL5.MC reported an 8% fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic dented the Spanish advertising market.

Italy's Mediaset's MS.MI Spanish unit said net profit fell to 48.9 million euros ($53.13 million) in the first three months of the year, while gross advertising revenue shrank 9.3% to 202.8 million euros.

"In the first quarter of 2020, the Spanish advertising market has suffered the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, which began in mid-March, with the start of social lockdown," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

(Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez, Editing by Inti Landauro and David Evans)

