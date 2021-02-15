MS

Mediaset doesn't intend to raise ProSieben stake soon - filing

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published

Mediaset doesn't intend to acquire additional voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media in the next 12 months or to exercise influence on the appointment of management, according to a regulatory announcement on Monday.

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI doesn't intend to acquire additional voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE in the next 12 months or to exercise influence on the appointment of management, according to a regulatory announcement on Monday.

The statement, signed by Silvio Berlusconi, follows the disclosure that the Italian media group increased its voting rights in ProSieben to more than 10%.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More