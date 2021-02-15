Mediaset doesn't intend to raise ProSieben stake soon - filing

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI doesn't intend to acquire additional voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE in the next 12 months or to exercise influence on the appointment of management, according to a regulatory announcement on Monday.

The statement, signed by Silvio Berlusconi, follows the disclosure that the Italian media group increased its voting rights in ProSieben to more than 10%.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

