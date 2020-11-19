Mediaset denies report it received letter from Vivendi -spokesman

Adds details, context

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI denied a media report on Thursday saying the Italian broadcaster had received a letter from the board of France's Vivendi VIV.PA proposing a deal to settle a long-standing dispute between the two, its spokesman said.

Italian daily MF reported that Vivendi, the broadcaster's second-largest shareholder, sent a letter to Mediaset's board proposing the creation of a 50-50 European TV joint venture with Mediaset.

"Mediaset denies having received a letter from the Vivendi board addressed to the group's board of directors, as reported today by a press outlet," the Mediaset spokesman said.

Vivendi could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The two companies have been locked in a fight since 2016 when Vivendi ditched an agreement to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit and built a 29% stake which Mediaset considers hostile.

The two companies resumed talks in September to work out a potential solution to the long-running legal row and revive the Italian broadcaster's European growth strategy, sources have said.

No breakthrough has been reached up to now and the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic has complicated matters, the people said.

Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been targeting expansion in Europe to cope with stiffer competition in the industry from streaming services such as Netflix NFLX.O.

But Vivendi's opposition has forced Mediaset to freeze plans to create a Dutch holding company to pursue alliances in Europe.

Mediaset shares were down 1.7% by 0847 GMT, underperforming a 0.6% fall in Milan's blue-chip index. Vivendi's shares were down 0.4%.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Susan Fenton)

