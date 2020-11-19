MS

Mediaset denies having received letter from Vivendi - spokesman

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Mediaset on Thursday denied a media report saying the Italian broadcaster's board had received a letter from the board of France's Vivendi proposing a deal to settle a long-standing dispute between the two, its spokesman said.

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI on Thursday denied a media report saying the Italian broadcaster's board had received a letter from the board of France's Vivendi VIV.PA proposing a deal to settle a long-standing dispute between the two, its spokesman said.

Daily MF reported that Vivendi, the broadcaster's second-largest shareholder, had sent a letter proposing the creation of a 50-50 European TV joint venture with Mediaset.

Vivendi could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The two companies have been locked in a fight since 2016 when Vivendi ditched an accord to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit and built a 29% stake which Mediaset considers hostile.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters