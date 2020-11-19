Mediaset denies having received letter from Vivendi - spokesman

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mediaset MS.MI on Thursday denied a media report saying the Italian broadcaster's board had received a letter from the board of France's Vivendi VIV.PA proposing a deal to settle a long-standing dispute between the two, its spokesman said.

Daily MF reported that Vivendi, the broadcaster's second-largest shareholder, had sent a letter proposing the creation of a 50-50 European TV joint venture with Mediaset.

Vivendi could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The two companies have been locked in a fight since 2016 when Vivendi ditched an accord to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit and built a 29% stake which Mediaset considers hostile.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

