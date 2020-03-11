Mediaset considers ProSieben stake options, urges consolidation

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian media group Mediaset MS.MI is considering options for its 15.1% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE, CFO Marco Giordani said on Wednesday, adding that the need for the European TV industry to consolidate was now greater than ever.

Giordani told analysts on a conference call that Mediaset had structured its investment in its German counterpart so that it could leave if it wanted to.

He said Mediaset awaited a strategy update next month and would decide, based on it, whether "to stay, to leave or to increase" its investment.

