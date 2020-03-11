Mediaset considers ProSieben stake options

By Elvira Pollina and Klaus Lauer

MILAN/BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian media group Mediaset MS.MI is considering options for its 15.1% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE, CFO Marco Giordani said on Wednesday, adding that the need for the European TV industry to consolidate was now greater than ever.

Giordani's intervention comes amid a deepening crisis at ProSieben, where CEO Max Conze's announcement last week of a $500 million deal to buy a U.S. dating app developer sent its shares to their lowest in a decade.

Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest, amassed the stake last year to push its broader agenda of uniting broadcasters under a European holding company it is setting up in the Netherlands.

Giordani told analysts on a conference call that Mediaset had structured its investment - the largest individual holding in ProSieben - so that it could exit it if it wanted to.

Mediaset was awaiting a strategy update next month and would decide, based on it, whether "to stay, to leave or to increase" its investment, he added.

"From the finiancial point of view we have structured the acquisition in a way that theoretically we can also leave the investment if for any reason we decide that the consolidation would not be possible," he said.

ProSieben's Conze has pushed back against the idea of a merger while welcoming Mediaset's investment as a vote of confidence in his strategy and pushing to deepen cooperation in areas such as video streaming.

Since Mediaset first disclosed its stake, ProSieben shares have declined by 40%, as U.S. streaming giants like Netflix NFLX.O grab the attention of younger viewers. The Munich-based company is now valued at $2.4 billion.

BOARDROOM TURMOIL

Separately, ProSieben Deputy CEO Conrad Albert criticised the company in a newspaper interview, telling the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday that it was an "outstanding" business but it created the impression of a "boardroom soap opera".

Albert told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung he would not renew his contract, which ends in April 2021, and that he had already informed the supervisory board in June 2019 that he would not seek an extension.

One source familiar with the matter said that the ProSieben supervisory board was considering the position of Albert, a company veteran, following his newspaper comments. Albert, asked by Reuters to respond, said he was not aware of any plan to terminate his contract.

Conze's strategy of pivoting into digital advertising and commerce to compensate for a decline in advertising revenues from its core TV franchise has been accompanied by a drumbeat of high-level departures in recent months.

The 50-year-old former CEO of UK vacuum cleaner maker Dyson was sidelined over the New Year after he broke his leg on a skiing trip, and last week's takeover of Meet Group - one of its largest deals ever - was done while ProSieben bosses were working from home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Philippa Fletcher)

