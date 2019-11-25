Mediaset CEO upbeat on accord with Vivendi if goalposts not moved

COLOGNO MONZESE, MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The head of Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI said on Monday he was very upbeat about reaching an agreement to end a long-running legal battle with Vivendi VIV.PA providing the French conglomerate did not move the goalposts.

"If what we learned today from the talks is kept to, we are very optimistic," Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes, reporting by Francesca Landini)

