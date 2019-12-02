Mediaset and Vivendi's court hearing set for Dec. 6

Adds detail, Mediaset confirmation

Dec 2 (Reuters) - An Italian judge will hear Vivendi's VIV.PA request to block Mediaset's MS.MI pan-European television project on Dec. 6, the Italian broadcaster said on Monday, after the companies failed to settle their differences out of court last week.

The two groups, locked in a series of legal battles, have clashed over the Mediaset's plan to create a cross border TV champion by merging its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC businesses under a Dutch holding company.

The judge confirmed that the merger process will remain on hold until the court rules in the case, Mediaset said in a statement.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset wants to use the new Dutch entity, MediaForEurope, as a platform to build alliances in Europe and contend with increasing competition across the industry.

Vivendi, which is Mediaset's second-largest shareholder with a 29% stake, views the plan as detrimental to the interests of minority shareholders and has asked the court to suspend the merger.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by David Goodman)

