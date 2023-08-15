MEDIANTECHNOLOGIES (EPA:ALMDT) Price Target Decreased by 29.93% to 21.69

The average one-year price target for MEDIANTECHNOLOGIES (EPA:ALMDT) has been revised to 21.69 / share. This is an decrease of 29.93% from the prior estimate of 30.96 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.87 to a high of 27.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.51% from the latest reported closing price of 4.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEDIANTECHNOLOGIES. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALMDT is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALMDT by 16.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.