Median Technologies (ENXTPA:ALMDT) Price Target Increased by 21.74% to 26.04

The average one-year price target for Median Technologies (ENXTPA:ALMDT) has been revised to 26.04 / share. This is an increase of 21.74% from the prior estimate of 21.39 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.96 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 579.78% from the latest reported closing price of 3.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Median Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALMDT is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALMDT by 24.83% over the last quarter.

