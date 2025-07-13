The Median Retirement Savings for American Households is $87,000. Here Are 5 Incredible Investments to Buy Now and Hold for Decades.

Key Points Americans aren't saving enough for retirement.

Here are three exchange-traded funds to build your nest egg around.

Complement them with top-notch individual stocks, such as this AI leader, plus a cryptocurrency to protect against inflation.

Despite the remarkable U.S. economy, Americans are falling dramatically short of their retirement goals. According to research by The Motley Fool, most Americans are saving and investing in a retirement account, but just 34% believe that they're on track to hit their goals.

The study found that the median U.S. household has just $87,000 saved, with the typical household reaching a peak of around $200,000 between the ages of 65 and 74.

If you're still working, a diversified investment portfolio can help you change your financial trajectory, even if you're starting later than you had hoped to.

Here are five incredible investments to consider for your long-term portfolio that could help move the needle for your retirement over the coming decades. Consider buying and holding them today.

1. An ETF you can build your retirement around

For quick and straightforward portfolio diversification, consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These are collections of individual stocks that trade under a single ticker symbol. Among them, it's hard to beat the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). This ETF tracks the S&P 500, an index of 500 prominent U.S. companies.

Investing in this ETF provides exposure to various market sectors and industries. The S&P 500 adheres to strict selection criteria that help maintain its quality. Its system works. The S&P 500 is arguably the most proven wealth-building machine of all time, making it a no-brainer to include in your retirement portfolio.

2. Casting a wider net, this ETF offers instant diversification

Diversifying your portfolio goes beyond the companies and industries you invest in. It also includes geographic markets. Therefore, you should consider an ETF such as the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: VT), a global stock market ETF with over 9,700 individual stocks from almost every industry across various countries.

It represents an investment in the broader global economy, which is crucial because there may be times when the U.S. stock market stumbles or lags behind other countries. This ETF pairs nicely with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as a foundation for your nest egg that should last as long as you need it to.

3. This innovation ETF should also help grow your nest egg

Now, it's time to look to growth to help your money compound over the coming decades. Consider the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) a fantastic starting point.

This ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100, an index with a heavy focus on technology stocks. It provides abundant exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which lead the way in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-commerce, digital advertising, and other high-growth industries.

This fund can be more volatile, but it has outperformed the S&P 500 over its lifetime. That may not always be the case, but the world is becoming increasingly tech driven, making the Invesco QQQ an excellent way to bet on innovation as a whole.

4. A leading AI stock that could boost your portfolio's results

It's fine to sprinkle in some individual stocks after you have built a foundation for your portfolio. AI could create trillions of dollars in economic value down the road, making it perhaps the most important growth story you can invest in right now.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has already established itself as an AI powerhouse. It's the dominant leader in supplying chips used to train and run AI models in data centers.

Nvidia continues to grow as companies invest billions to build data centers, and experts predict that these expenditures could amount to trillions of dollars over the coming years. Beyond that, Nvidia could also play a part in emerging AI-driven technologies, such as autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics. Nvidia is a total package that should continue to thrive, considering the AI era is only just beginning.

5. Hedge for inflation with the flagship cryptocurrency

President Donald Trump recently signed his "One Big Beautiful Bill" into law, officially raising America's debt ceiling. It's another sign that the U.S. government figures to continue spending to support its interests, a long-standing pattern that has steadily increased the country's debt. As a result, it may be worthwhile to include some anti-inflationary investments in your portfolio.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the largest and most prominent cryptocurrency. Its status and capped maximum supply have resulted in staggering price appreciation that has easily outpaced the stock market for years.

Alternatively, if you're skeptical of cryptocurrencies, consider investing in gold, which remains a popular hedge against inflation to this day. Either way, having some anti-inflationary investments is yet another way to cover all your bases and mitigate risk.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

