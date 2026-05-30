Median Home Prices Are Dropping. Here's What That Means for Retirees Trying to Relocate.

Key Points

With home-sale prices falling, retirees may get less for their property than they would have a few years ago.

This can also be a chance to buy a new home at a more affordable price.

There are more than just finances to consider when deciding whether to relocate now.

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Median home-sale prices have fallen to just over $403,000 as of the first quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, following a huge spike during the pandemic. While that's good news for borrowers, it can be frustrating if you had planned to sell your home in the near future and relocate in retirement.

You might wonder whether you should wait longer to sell, or make your move now in case prices drop even further. That's a complicated question that national trends alone can't answer. But considering the following things could help you decide what's best for you.

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The trade-off that comes with selling now

Selling your home now means you'll probably get less for it than you would have if you had sold it a few years ago. But a lot depends on your location. Some cities still have competitive housing markets where prices continue to rise, which can lead to handsome profits for sellers.

Even if you don't sell your home for as much as you had hoped, you'll likely still come out ahead compared to what you paid for it, especially if you have owned your home for decades. You'll be able to put this cash toward a new home or, if you're downsizing to something more affordable, to cover some of your other retirement costs as well.

If you make your move when prices are down, you may also be able to snag a new home at a more affordable price than you would have paid even a year ago. But again, a lot depends on where you're moving and how your new home compares in size and features to your existing one.

Average mortgage interest rates are ticking up a bit, which could be a concern if you cannot pay for your new home out of pocket. But with inflation rising, loan rates could increase further in the coming months. Acting quickly could help you lock in a rate that's still manageable.

There's more than finances to consider

Finances are understandably important when planning to relocate in retirement, but they're not the only thing that matters. You also have to make sure you're ready for the change. It can be a major shift, leaving friends and family behind for a new city you may have only spent a few weeks in before.

Don't rush into moving if you don't feel ready yet. Get your affairs in order and make sure you understand how your retirement budget will change in your new home before you act.

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