Median forecast of Brazil's 2021 inflation in 2021 rises to 5.97%- FOCUS

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - The median forecast for 2021 inflation from more than 100 economists in the Brazilian central bank's weekly FOCUS survey rose to 5.97% from 5.9%, more than two percentage points above the bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and well above the 5.25% upper limit of its wider range.

It marked the 12th consecutive weekly rise in inflation forecasts for this year. To prevent inflation expectations for next year running away, the central bank this month raised its benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 4.25%. The median prediction for the year-end Selic rate didn't change from last week and stood at 6.5%.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.