Medialink Group Expands Shareholdings with Strategic Purchase

Medialink Group Ltd. has announced the purchase of 8,305,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, accounting for approximately 0.4169% of its total issued shares. The shares were acquired at an average price of HK$0.1492 each, with a total investment of approximately HK$1,238,916. This strategic move is set to enhance the company’s equity distribution and market presence.

