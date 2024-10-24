News & Insights

Medialink Group Expands Shareholdings with Strategic Purchase

October 24, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Medialink Group Ltd. (HK:2230) has released an update.

Medialink Group Ltd. has announced the purchase of 8,305,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, accounting for approximately 0.4169% of its total issued shares. The shares were acquired at an average price of HK$0.1492 each, with a total investment of approximately HK$1,238,916. This strategic move is set to enhance the company’s equity distribution and market presence.

