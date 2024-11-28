Medialink Group Announces Interim Dividend Details

Medialink Group Ltd. (HK:2230) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Medialink Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.0109 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 16, 2024, with a payment date on January 15, 2025. This announcement may attract the attention of investors looking for dividend income in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:2230 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.