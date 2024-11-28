News & Insights

Stocks

Medialink Group Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medialink Group Ltd. (HK:2230) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Medialink Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.0109 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 16, 2024, with a payment date on January 15, 2025. This announcement may attract the attention of investors looking for dividend income in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:2230 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.