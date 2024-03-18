MediaForEurope CEO sees advertising sales 5% up in first quarter this year

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - MFE-MediaforEurope MFEB.MI sees its advertising sales growing by 5% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2023, the head of the commercial broadcaster operating in Italy and Spain said on Monday.

"Unlike analyst forecasts, the [advertising] market looks in good shape", Pier Silvio Berlusconi told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

The head of MFE, which is the leading shareholder in Prosiebensat.1 PSMGn.DE with a 29% stake, also stepped up calls for splitting the e-commerce and dating businesses from the German broadcaster's core TV operations.

"ProsiebenSat must return to its core business. The first step should be spinning off dating and e-commerce operations to extract value", Berlusconi said, speaking ahead of Prosiebensat.1's annual general meeting next month.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

