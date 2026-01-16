Markets

Mediacom Communications Founder And CEO Rocco Commisso Passes Away At Age 76

January 16, 2026 — 11:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mediacom Communications announced the passing of Rocco B. Commisso, the company's founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, at the age of 76.

Commisso founded Mediacom in 1995 to acquire and reinvigorate cable systems in the nation's underserved smaller communities. In 2000, he directed a successful initial public offering for Mediacom, paving the way for the company's dramatic growth into the nation's 5th largest cable television provider, offering high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses in 22 states. He took the company private in 2011, and now Mediacom is wholly owned by the Commisso family.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.