MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MediaCo Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0087 = US$1.1m ÷ (US$143m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, MediaCo Holding has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 7.4%. NasdaqCM:MDIA Return on Capital Employed October 4th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating MediaCo Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is MediaCo Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of MediaCo Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.0% three years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on MediaCo Holding becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From MediaCo Holding's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 83% during the last year. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for MediaCo Holding (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

