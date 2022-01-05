MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MediaCo Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$5.3m ÷ (US$152m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, MediaCo Holding has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 8.4%.

NasdaqCM:MDIA Return on Capital Employed January 5th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MediaCo Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how MediaCo Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at MediaCo Holding. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.5% that they were earning two years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect MediaCo Holding to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 116% over the last year, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

