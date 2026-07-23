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MDIA

MediaCo Appoints Brian Fisher As President, Roberto Castro As Interim CFO

July 23, 2026 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA), a multi-platform media company, announced executive leadership appointments effective immediately, appointing Brian Fisher as President and Roberto Castro as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Interim Treasurer.

Albert Rodriguez will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on the company's long-term strategy and growth initiatives while Fisher oversees day-to-day operations.

The company said it is conducting a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Regarding the leadership appointments, Albert Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of MediaCo, said, "Brian is the right leader to serve as President, and Roberto's financial expertise will provide strong leadership and continuity for our Finance organization."

MDIA has traded between $0.53 and $1.64 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.03, up 1.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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