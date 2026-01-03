Markets
MediaCo Announces Strategic Partnership Between EstrellaTV And EVTV Digital Network

January 03, 2026 — 11:04 pm EST

(RTTNews) - MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has unveiled a new strategic content collaboration between EstrellaTV and EVTV Digital Network. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding EstrellaTV's ability to deliver timely, live news coverage of ongoing and developing events in Venezuela.

Through this alliance, EstrellaTV will gain access to EVTV Digital Network's extensive roster of reporters and correspondents. This collaboration empowers EstrellaTV to broadcast live reports, breaking news updates, and in-depth analysis directly from Venezuela, strengthening its commitment to providing audiences with accurate and immediate coverage of critical developments.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
