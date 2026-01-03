MediaCo Announces Strategic Partnership Between EstrellaTV And EVTV Digital Network

(RTTNews) - MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) has unveiled a new strategic content collaboration between EstrellaTV and EVTV Digital Network. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding EstrellaTV's ability to deliver timely, live news coverage of ongoing and developing events in Venezuela.

Through this alliance, EstrellaTV will gain access to EVTV Digital Network's extensive roster of reporters and correspondents. This collaboration empowers EstrellaTV to broadcast live reports, breaking news updates, and in-depth analysis directly from Venezuela, strengthening its commitment to providing audiences with accurate and immediate coverage of critical developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.