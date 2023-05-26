MediaAlpha Spikes On Share Purchase Offer From White Mountain Group

(RTTNews) - MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) shares are surging more than 29 percent on Friday morning trade after the company received a cash tender offer from White Mountain Insurance Group (WTM) together with WM Hinson (Bermuda) Ltd. for the purchase of up to 5 million shares at a price of $10 per share.

The Offer is scheduled to expire at one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Currently, MAX is trading at $9.85, up 29.60 percent from the previous close of $7.60 on a volume of 446,033.

