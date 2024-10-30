MediaAlpha sees Q4 revenue $ $275M- $295M, consensus $255.97M

“Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects a continuation of the recent trends in customer acquisition spending that we have seen in our P&C insurance vertical. As a result, we expect Transaction Value in our P&C insurance vertical to be flat to slightly up as compared to Q3 2024 levels, stronger than typical seasonal trends. We expect fourth quarter Transaction Value in our Health insurance vertical to be down mid-single digits year over year due to headwinds in Medicare. For the fourth quarter of 2024, MediaAlpha (MAX) currently expects the following: Transaction Value between $470 million – $495 million, representing a 192% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the guidance range; Adjusted EBITDA between $29.5 million and $32.5 million, representing a 144% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the guidance range. We are projecting Contribution less Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $0.5 – $1.0 million higher than in Q3 2024,” company noted

