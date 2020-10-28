MediaAlpha, which provides an automated digital ad buying platform for the insurance industry, raised $176 million by offering 9.3 million shares at $19, the midpoint of the range of $18 to $20. MediaAlpha plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MAX. J.P. Morgan, Citi, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity and William Blair acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article MediaAlpha prices IPO at $19 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



