MediaAlpha price target lowered to $20 from $23 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix lowered the firm’s price target on MediaAlpha (MAX) to $20 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. As a follow-up to the company’s Q3 earnings on October 30th, the firm is updating its model, noting that it was impressed by the strength of the P&C market recovery as management expects transaction value to nearly triple in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the FTC settlement demand will be an overhang on MediaAlpha stock, RBC sees the company’s fundamentals as “very strong”, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.