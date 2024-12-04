News & Insights

Stocks
MAX

MediaAlpha price target lowered to $20 from $23 at RBC Capital

December 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix lowered the firm’s price target on MediaAlpha (MAX) to $20 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. As a follow-up to the company’s Q3 earnings on October 30th, the firm is updating its model, noting that it was impressed by the strength of the P&C market recovery as management expects transaction value to nearly triple in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the FTC settlement demand will be an overhang on MediaAlpha stock, RBC sees the company’s fundamentals as “very strong”, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.