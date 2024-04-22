MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) closed at $19.11, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 7.27% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MediaAlpha, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $110.91 million, down 0.65% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.40 per share and a revenue of $479.77 million, signifying shifts of +55.06% and +23.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MediaAlpha, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, MediaAlpha, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.