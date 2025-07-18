MediaAlpha, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

MediaAlpha will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call at 2 PM PT.

Quiver AI Summary

MediaAlpha, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with a live webcast available on its Investor Relations website. Participants can also join the call via phone with a specified conference ID. Additionally, an audio replay of the call will be accessible afterward. MediaAlpha positions itself as a leading programmatic customer acquisition platform in the insurance industry, having connected insurance carriers with online shoppers and generating nearly 119 million consumer referrals in 2024.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming release of second quarter 2025 financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders.

Q&A conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, fostering open communication.

Strong performance indicators highlighted, such as nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals and $1.5 billion in programmatic advertising spend, underscore the company's market position and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

There is no information about the company's financial performance or expectations for the upcoming results, which may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency.

FAQ

When will MediaAlpha release its Q2 2025 financial results?

MediaAlpha will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the MediaAlpha Q&A conference call?

The Q&A conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the MediaAlpha conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website or by dialing in.

What is the conference ID for the MediaAlpha call?

The conference ID for the MediaAlpha call is 8453843.

Where can I find more information about MediaAlpha?

More information about MediaAlpha can be found on their official website at www.mediaalpha.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MAX stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/03/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

$MAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.5 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 02/24/2025

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.





A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at





https://investors.mediaalpha.com





. To register for the webcast, click





here





.





Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 8453843.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at





https://investors.mediaalpha.com





.







About MediaAlpha







We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.5 billion in spend for 2024 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com.







Contacts







Investors





Denise Garcia





Investors@MediaAlpha.com



