MediaAlpha Inc - (MAX) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 12.65

The average one-year price target for MediaAlpha Inc - (NYSE:MAX) has been revised to 12.65 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 11.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.68% from the latest reported closing price of 8.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.88% to 48,508K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 22,857K shares representing 49.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,940K shares, representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,004K shares representing 12.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 34.07% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,972K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,671K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,143K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 8.67% over the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

