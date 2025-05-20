MediaAlpha, Inc. Executives to Present at William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

MediaAlpha executives to present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2025, with a live webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

MediaAlpha, Inc. has announced that its Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi, along with CFO Pat Thompson, will present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on June 4, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. CDT. The presentation will be webcast live and accessible on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website, with a replay available after the event. MediaAlpha positions itself as a leading programmatic customer acquisition platform for the insurance industry, having connected over 1,200 partners and facilitated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. In the past year, the company generated $1.7 billion in advertising spend across various insurance sectors.

Potential Positives

MediaAlpha's participation in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference highlights its visibility and commitment to engaging with investors, which can strengthen investor relations.

The company reported significant metrics, including nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024, indicating strong demand and effectiveness of its platform.

MediaAlpha's programmatic advertising technology supported $1.7 billion in ad spend, showcasing its substantial role in the insurance industry's marketing efforts and its impact on driving business for clients.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the date and time of MediaAlpha's presentation at the William Blair Conference?

MediaAlpha's presentation is scheduled for June 4, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Where can I watch the live webcast of MediaAlpha's presentation?

The live webcast will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

Who are the presenters at the MediaAlpha conference?

The presenters will be Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi and CFO Pat Thompson.

What is MediaAlpha known for in the insurance industry?

MediaAlpha is recognized as the leading programmatic customer acquisition platform for the insurance industry.

How many active partners does MediaAlpha have?

MediaAlpha has more than 1,200 active partners, excluding agent partners.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $MAX stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

$MAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/04/2024

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi and Chief Financial Officer Pat Thompson are scheduled to present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 10:40 a.m. Central Daylight Time.





A live





webcast





of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at





https://investors.mediaalpha.com





. A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.







About MediaAlpha







We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and transacted nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in our marketplaces in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.7 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries over the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit





www.mediaalpha.com





.









Contacts:









Investors





Denise Garcia





Hayflower Partners





Denise@HayflowerPartners.com



